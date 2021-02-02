CRESSON –Mount Aloysius College has announced a partnership with Johnson College, a two-year, private college in Scranton, that enables students to continue their academic endeavors beyond an associate degree.
Beginning fall 2021, students graduating from the physical therapist assistant program at Johnson College are able to transfer into Mount Aloysius College’s leadership in healthcare program. Graduates of Johnson College’s radiologic technology program can choose to transfer to Mount Aloysius College to earn their Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging or Leadership in Healthcare. This agreement will allow associate graduates to have a plan for an online degree completion option.
“Students at Johnson College are building a strong, hands-on foundation with their Associate Degree and are now able to take this seamless next step to Mount Aloysius College to continue their academic journey,” said John McKeegan, President of Mount Aloysius College. “We are thrilled to partner with them on these two great programs.”
Because the number of Healthcare Administration careers are projected to grow in the future, a Leadership in Healthcare degree will allow students to develop the skills they need to pursue leadership and administrative positions beyond their clinical degree.
“Creating a pathway for our students to a bachelor’s degree ensures that they have the opportunity to stack their credentials as a way to advance in their career,” stated Dr. Katie Leonard, President & CEO of Johnson College.
In order to transfer credits to Mount Aloysius College, students must meet minimum cumulative grade-point average requirements and satisfy all other transfer requirements. For more information, contact Christopher M. Lovett, Ph.D., Dean for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Mount Aloysius College by calling 814-886-6458 or emailing clovett@mtaloy.edu.