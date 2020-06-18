CRESSON –Mount Aloysius College has announced the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
The list is issued each semester and honors students enrolled in at least 12 semester hours who have achieved a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) or higher, or to students enrolled in nine to 11 semester hours who achieved a GPA of 3.7, or to students enrolled in six to eight semester hours and who earned a 3.9 GPA.
Area residents who are Mount Aloysius students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List are:
Coalport: Cassidy L. Hamilton, Jennifer L. Ruffaner
Curwensville: Audrianne Paige Bradley, Noah J. Strickland, Daisy Hill, Luke Aidan Bicanic