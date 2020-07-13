CRESSON –Mount Aloysius College has been awarded the Military Friendly designation for the tenth consecutive year and achieved GOLD status for the second year.
This distinction is awarded to higher education institutions that provide excellent service for the military and veteran members of their student bodies. A Military Friendly school is chosen by VIQTORY Inc. and helps military personnel find the best schools in the country that will help them reach their educational objectives.
“We are very proud to have received this award again this year,” said Mount Aloysius College President John McKeegan. “Several members of our family are veterans, and solid support of military personnel is very important to me. I’m proud to be a part of a college where service to our country is honored by faculty, staff, and institutional policy.”
This list of institutions is compiled through the analysis of public data and survey results. VIQTORY and the Military Friendly Advisory Council focus on schools that have high student retention, graduation percentages, job placement rates, and financial support.
This recognition demonstrates the tireless efforts of the Mount Aloysius faculty and staff to help United States service personnel achieve academic and career goals. The College waives application fees and tuition deposits for veterans to help them get started on their educational journey. Mount Aloysius also has a Military Service Members Social Club on campus to foster togetherness and belonging. The Military Friendly listing helps military personnel, veterans and their family members find educational opportunities, and Mount Aloysius will continue to actively support military students and their families.