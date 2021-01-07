Cresson – Mount Aloysius College is proud to release the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2020.
The Dean’s List honors students enrolled full-time who have achieved a 3.50 grade point average (GPA) or better, or students enrolled part-time who have earned a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours and have earned a 3.9 GPA.
Area residents name to the Mount Aloysius College’s List for fall 2020 are:
Curwensville: Audrianne Paige Bradley
Dagus Mines: Bryanna R. Ott, Daisy Hill, Luke Aidan Bicanicl
DuBois: Ireland Ellen Lydick; Isabella N. Mangiantini; Allison J. Pittsley;
Falls Creek: Amber Alexis Breth; Hannah A. Holt
Grampian: Alea J. Vogel
Kersey: Kristin R. Bellotti
Philipsburg: Cameron S. Domblisky; David M. McPherson; Kelly Lynn Stephens
Punxsutawney: Autumn Elizabeth Buck; Alex Danielle Campbell; Allison M. Ishman
Reynoldsville: Colesy Rachelle Brownlee
St. Marys: Alexander R. Minnick
Weedville: Adam Maxwell Snyder