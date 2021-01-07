Cresson – Mount Aloysius College is proud to release the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2020.

The Dean’s List honors students enrolled full-time who have achieved a 3.50 grade point average (GPA) or better, or students enrolled part-time who have earned a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours and have earned a 3.9 GPA.

Area residents name to the Mount Aloysius College’s List for fall 2020 are:

Curwensville: Audrianne Paige Bradley

Dagus Mines: Bryanna R. Ott, Daisy Hill, Luke Aidan Bicanicl

DuBois: Ireland Ellen Lydick; Isabella N. Mangiantini; Allison J. Pittsley;

Falls Creek: Amber Alexis Breth; Hannah A. Holt

Grampian: Alea J. Vogel

Kersey: Kristin R. Bellotti

Philipsburg: Cameron S. Domblisky; David M. McPherson; Kelly Lynn Stephens

Punxsutawney: Autumn Elizabeth Buck; Alex Danielle Campbell; Allison M. Ishman

Reynoldsville: Colesy Rachelle Brownlee

St. Marys: Alexander R. Minnick

Weedville: Adam Maxwell Snyder

