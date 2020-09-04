CRESSON –Mount Aloysius College has announced two new ways to assist students in need, whether they face food insecurity or cannot afford professional clothes for an interview. The new programs are Catherine’s Cupboard, a food pantry sponsored by the College’s division of mission integration, and the Mountie Career Closet, a thrift store for professional clothing sponsored by the career development office.
Catherine’s Cupboard, named after the foundress of the Sisters of Mercy Sr. Catherine McAuley, is available to all enrolled students facing food insecurity. The substantial majority of Mount Aloysius students receive scholarships and financial aid, and MAC employees Brianna Baker and Amy Kanich wanted to assist students in meeting basic needs.
“Catherine’s Cupboard embodies our core Mercy Values of mercy, justice, hospitality, and service,” said Baker, the College’s Director of Mission & Ministry.
The Cupboard is stocked with food, hygiene necessities, and other products donated by MAC employees, the College’s Board of Trustees, and the community. To utilize the service, students contact Baker or Kanich to schedule a private appointment.
Just beside Catherine’s Cupboard is the Mountie Career Closet. Students can schedule an appointment to “shop” for clothes for an upcoming interview or internship. Through the Career Closet, students can receive an entire professional outfit at no cost.
Kim Washington, Director of Career Services, says that she started the Career Closet because professional attire can be expensive, and not all students are able to afford clothes appropriate for an interview.
“I was a first-generation student who didn’t have any guidance on interview preparation when I graduated,” Washington said. “We want to make sure all students have the opportunity to present the best version of themselves.”
Both Catherine’s Cupboard and the Mountie Career Closet accept donations from the public. Catherine’s Cupboard is accepting non-perishable food, snack items, hygiene products, household items (tissues, cleaning supplies, etc.), baby products (food/formula, etc.), and monetary donations. The Mountie Career Closet will receive all sizes of suits, dress pants, dress shirts, blouses, men’s and women’s shoes, and monetary donations. Contact bbaker@mtaloy.edu regarding Catherine’s Cupboard and kwashington@mtaloy.edu about the Mountie Career Closet.