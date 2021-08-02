CRESSON — For the 14th consecutive year, Mount Aloysius College has been recognized as a “College of Distinction.” The College’s business, education, and nursing departments, as well as the career development and military support offices, have all also been recognized for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“We are very proud to receive these honors from the Colleges of Distinction, and we are thrilled to continue our commitment to our students’ success,” said Mount Aloysius College President John McKeegan. “Our mission is ‘to respond to individual and community needs with quality programs of education in the tradition of the Religious Sisters of Mercy.’ That mission is as strong today as ever.”
A “College of Distinction” is a college or university that excels in student-focused education. Nominations for College of Distinction recognition are based on recommendations from high school counselors and quantitative research.
Created in 2000, Colleges of Distinction helps students and parents navigate the often overwhelming process of finding the optimal college or university. The list of 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction vary in institution size, cost, location, academic offerings, and much more, but they all meet or exceed standards in each of College of Distinction’s four overarching distinctions: student engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes.
To view Mount Aloysius College’s profile or to find more information about the online guide, visit CollegesofDistinction.com. To schedule a tour of Mount Aloysius or to find out more, visit www.mtaloy.edu or call (814) 886-6383.