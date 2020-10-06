STATE COLLEGE — The Mount Nittany Chapter of the PA Association of Retired State Employees will meet at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant in State College on Thursday, Oct. 15, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Hoss’s is located at 1450 North Atherton St.
Members and guests are on their own for lunch.
The featured speaker will be one of the officers from the State College branch of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes offer noncredit courses with no assignments or grades to adults over age 50.
All PARSE members and retired state employees are encouraged to attend.
PARSE provides a variety of benefits to state retirees: dental insurance, vision insurance, pet insurance, long term care, etc.
For further information, contact PARSE President Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.