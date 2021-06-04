JOHNSTOWN — The Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania organization is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and is not a beauty pageant, but rather a competition to select the most articulate spokeswoman to serve as a role model and advocate for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.
Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is part of the national organization. Ms. Wheelchair America (not to be confused with Ms. Wheelchair USA) celebrates their 50th anniversary this summer. Contestants are scored on self-perception, communication, drive, and projection skills. The crowned titleholder will have the opportunity to travel throughout the keystone state educating various groups about the issues people with disabilities face daily. She will have the opportunity to share her chosen platform, interact with the media, and network with many people throughout Pennsylvania. Her reign will lead up to the national competition where she will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.
The five other women selected to compete will be able to join the Ambassador Program where they will learn the skills, meet people, and form a sisterhood to be able to sharpen their skills to compete for the title in the future.
This year all six women who compete for the title will be recognized and be awarded travel funds to travel throughout the keystone state during their time with the organization. They will go to events to educate and bring awareness to their important platforms.
Applications are now available on our website or facebook page. To be eligible to compete: Women must be 21 years of age or older, use a wheelchair 100 percent for community mobility, passionate about making change, and good communication skills.
The event will take place at the Holiday Inn Express in Johnstown the weekend of Oct. 8-10, 2021. Once accepted to compete, an application fee of $75 is required to secure participation for the weekend. Hotel, food, bonding activities, workshops, snacks, sash, and gifts are all included in this price for the participant and one companion.