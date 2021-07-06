CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2021.
The Dean’s List honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade point average (GPA), part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.
Local students named to the list are as follows:
- Byrnedale: Sarah Rose Hart
- Coalport: Hannah Dudurich, Jennifer L. Ruffaner
- Curwensville: Audrianne Paige Bradley
- DuBois: Hannah Nicole Holdren, Allison J. Pittsley
- Falls Creek: Amber Alexis Breth, Hannah A. Holt
- Grampian: Alea J. Vogel
- Johnsonburg: Delayna A. Lecker
- Kersey: Kristin R. Bellotti
- Philipsburg: Cameron S. Domblisky, Jared William Houser, David M. McPherson, Kelly Lynn Stephens
- Punxsutawney: Autumn Elizabeth Buck, Alex Danielle Campbell, Allison M. Ishman
- St. Marys: Alexander R. Minnick