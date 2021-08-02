DUBOIS — Mount Aloysius College has announced the graduation of eight students from their radiography program at Penn Highlands DuBois on July 18.
The Class of 2021 includes Colsey Brownlee of Reynoldsville; Paige Walk of Reynoldsville; Hannah Kirkwood of Brookville; Nichole Wilson of DuBois; Faith Pearce of Reynoldsville; Kayla Grohman of Walston; and Owen Dandoy of Brockport.
“This group of individuals were goal-driven. Even through the pandemic, they never lost sight and it shows with the majority of them holding a Medical Imaging position prior to graduation,” said Amie Hergert, the program’s clinical instructor.
Jim Papp, director of Organizational Development at Penn Highlands, believes that the partnership between MAC and Penn Highlands DuBois is beneficial for everyone involved.
“For 17 years, a satellite radiology site has been operational on the campus of Penn Highlands DuBois, providing an excellent opportunity for many local students to remain at or close to home while obtaining the training necessary for a growing career as a Radiologic Technologist,” Papp said. “Many of the program’s graduates have been hired by the hospitals of Penn Highlands Healthcare, launching challenging and rewarding careers that provide essential services to our patients.”
The DuBois radiography program provides students of all ages and backgrounds with the opportunity to get their degree within their community with the added benefit of a local, quality institution. The entirety of the program takes place in DuBois.