CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College’s Medical Laboratory Technician program will join the rest of the country’s lab professionals next week as they celebrate National Medical Laboratory Week, starting April 22nd. The Mount Aloysius Medical Lab Tech program continues educating the area’s next generation of lab professionals with impressive results. Their latest group of grads earned a 100 percent pass rating on their national certification exam, and graduates routinely start their careers within weeks of earning their certification.
The Mount Aloysius College Medical Laboratory Technician program is led by Kathy Hoyne, M.S., MT (AMT), program director. “Our faculty has over 100 years of cumulative lab experience,” said Ms. Hoyne. “We work closely with local hospitals and other medical facilities to place our students in quality clinical sites as they complete their 25-week rotations. Our students serve in area labs every day. Working under expert supervision,” added Ms. Hoyne, “they conduct actual diagnostic tests on real patients. The experience allows them to match classroom theory with real clinical experiences. Their licensure pass rates, clinical competency, and job placement success consistently reinforce that their education is excellent. Certainly we are extremely grateful to our regional clinical partners.”
The Associate of Science Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology at Mount Aloysius combines a strong liberal arts and science curriculum with extensive clinical experience. The end result is the clinical competency of the College’s graduates. The profession involves analyzing patient samples— primarily blood — using sophisticated laboratory equipment and technology. Medical Laboratory Technicians routinely use microscopes, computers and other complex laboratory instrumentation to analyze patient specimens, aiding in the medical diagnostic process.
The demand for Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technicians is expected to rise 18 percent from 2014 to 2024; an increase of 28,000 jobs nationally. The average median wage for a Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technician in the state of Pennsylvania is $42,060, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For more information on the Medical Laboratory Technician program, or any of Mount Aloysius College’s 70 academic programs, students can attend an Open House on April 29th starting at 10:00a.m. Contact the Mount Aloysius College Admissions Department at (814) 886-6383 or register online at mtaloy.edu/openhouse/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.