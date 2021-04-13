CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College will host a virtual Graduate Night Information Session on Monday, April 12 from 6-6:30 p.m. During this session, prospective students will be able to learn more about the Community Counseling and MBA graduate-level programs from faculty and staff.
The information session also allows students to approach graduate school head-on by discussing financial aid opportunities, including federal aid and graduate assistantships, and review the admissions process and requirements.
For more information or to register, email gce@mtaloy.edu.