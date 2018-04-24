CRESSON –The Mount Aloysius College Department of Justice, Law, and Society was notified that on the most recent ETS Major Field Test—administered to graduating criminal justice students throughout the nation—Mount Aloysius graduating Criminal Justice students tested above the 90th percentile as a group. In the areas of Critical Thinking and The Law, the Mount Aloysius grads tested in the 98th percentile. The EPS Major Field Test compared the Mountie grads against approximately 4500 students in more than 100 programs across the United States. The exam tests seven categories including: Theories of Law and Criminal Behavior, The Law, Law Enforcement, Corrections, The Court System, Critical Thinking, and Research Methodology and Statistics. Significantly, the Mount Aloysius student group scores were in 80th and 90th percentiles across all measured categories.
Joseph A. Bobak IV, Ph.D., associate professor at Mount Aloysius College in the Department of Justice, Law, and Society put the College’s assessment results in context. “These exceptional Mount Aloysius ETS examination scores continue to be repeated across multiple testing years, and across all of the seven tested categories” said Dr. Bobak. “This consistent level of performance ratifies our confidence in the Criminology faculty, our curriculum, and the exceptional quality of our graduates,” he said. “Obviously we are extremely proud of our students.”
Dr. Bobak noted too that the EPS exam offers the Mount Aloysius College Criminology program a great annual assessment of the program’s learning outcomes. “The ETS results offer us objective evidence that our graduates stand tall nationally in these significant assessment areas.” “Statistically,” he added, “the group’s Institutional Mean Total Score was 162, which places this testing group in the 90th percentile in comparison to the graduates from more than 100 other criminology programs across the United States.”
The ETS Major Field Test in Criminal Justice is administered specifically to assess student knowledge of their discipline at graduation.
The Major Field Test in Criminal Justice consists of 150 multiple-choice questions, some of which are grouped in sets and based on such materials as diagrams, graphs and statistical data. Most of the questions require factual knowledge of specific information about the various components of the country’s criminal justice system; but the test also draws on the student’s critical-thinking ability, the ability to interpret data, to apply concepts and ideas, and to analyze data, theories and relationships, deductively and inductively.
Mount Aloysius College Criminology students can pursue either Associates or Bachelor’s degrees. Optional concentrations include Digital Forensics Investigation which continues to grow in popularity and also, Forensic Accounting in Criminal Investigations. Certificate programs are available in Forensic Investigation, Correctional Administration, and Criminal Justice Addictions Certification.
To learn more about the Mount Aloysius College Department of Justice, Law, and Society and the College’s Criminology major, contact their Admissions Office at (814) 886-6383, email admissions@mtaloy.edu or visit their web site at www.mtaloy.edu. The next Mount Aloysius College Open House is schedule for Sunday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m.
