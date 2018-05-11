CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College will host two summer art shows displaying a variety of art forms including painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry and fabric art. The “Kiel Family Art” exhibit opened just recently and will run until Sept. 16 in the Wolf-Kuhn Gallery located in the iconic Main Building on Mount Aloysius’ campus. “The Art of Wellness” show will open on May 17 through June 16 and be displayed in Bottle Works, 411 3rd Ave., Johnstown.
The Kiel Family Art gallery will be a collection of paintings, drawings, pottery, glass, and fabric art from members of the extended Kiel family. The exhibit will focus, however, on the art of Sister Regina, a Sister of Mercy for 51 years. Sister Regina, who died on Dec. 13, 2016, was an artist and art teacher for about 50 years. Her artwork includes sculpture, painting, and jewelry. Some of her art will be shown in photographs. A Reception, celebrating Sr. Regina’s life and art will be held May 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Mount Aloysius College Wolf-Kuhn Gallery.
Family members have established a fund at Mount Aloysius College: “Sister Regina Kiel Endowed Fund for the Arts.” Proceeds from this fund support the community engagement efforts with a new art course called, “Community Engagement through the Expressive Arts.”
For more information about Mount Aloysius College’s art exhibits contact Dr. Donald Talbot, professor of English and Fine Arts at Mount Aloysius College at dtalbot@mtaloy.edu.
