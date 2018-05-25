CRESSON — Excitement is high as foursomes fill up the field for the 21st Annual Mount Aloysius Celebrity Scholarship Golf Tournament. This year’s celebrity attendee is Former Penn State and NFL Colts defensive player, Leo Wisniewski. The event will take place Friday, June 8th at the Summit Country Club in Cresson, Pa.
The Mount Aloysius Tournament begins with breakfast and registration at 9:00 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. The day will include a four-person scramble (flighted by handicap) skills contests with prizes including a new car, golf vacation and golf gear. The contests will include a three hole-in-one contest and contests for the closest tee shot. The day will end with a steak barbecue.
Wisniewski, after attending Pittsburgh area Fox Chapel Area High School, attended Penn State University and competed as a nose tackle. During his four-year tenure with the Nittany Lions, Wisniewski recorded 102 tackles and 11 quarterback sacks. He was then drafted by the Baltimore Colts.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit Mount Aloysius College students by providing scholarships. Scholarships are necessary to provide Mount Aloysius students with the financial assistance they need to meet their educational goals. Support of all previous tournaments
has generated over $550,000 for student scholarships.
For more information about the event call the Mount Aloysius College Office of Institutional Advancement at 814-886-6396, email AdvancementOffice@mtaloy.edu or visit the Tournament website at www.mtaloy.edu/golftournament.
