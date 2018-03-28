CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College invites the public to a timely panel discussion featuring four military specialists. The distinguished group will discuss leadership, relating their individual experiences and the necessity of vision and communication skills necessary to achieve success as a team. The Panel will share key episodes from their military special operations experiences, relating techniques used under fire to challenges in everyday life. The event will take place on April 12th at 3:30 p.m. in College’s historic Alumni Hall.
The Mount Aloysius Military Panel includes: Dr. Algernon Corbett, a Senior Master Sergeant; Chief Master Sergeant Charles McCarthy; Major John Aloysius Koren; and Chief Master Sergeant Michael Lampe. All four men retired from the United States Air Force. They will be formally introduced by Captain Daniel Beckers, head of the Mount Aloysius College ROTC program.
“Our team is honored to share unique worldwide leadership experiences and abilities that reinforce the noble Mount Aloysius College vision of faith with learning; competence with compassion; service of others; and leadership in the world community,” said Chief Master Sergeant Lampe. “We appreciate the courageous decisions of Mount Aloysius College to establish U.S. Army ROTC curriculum in the near future providing students with 21st century options to serve their country.”
The event will consist of an overview of Veteran Affairs in Cambria County by Josh Hauser, director of Veterans Affairs in Cambria County and an introduction to Mount Aloysius’ ROTC program. The panel will take questions following their discussion.
Mount Aloysius College and the United State Army Reserve Officer Training Corp have formed a partnership to recruit, train, educate and commission officers for all components of the United States Army. Students are being accepted now for Fall Semester 2018. Army ROTC prides itself on training and educating students using a hands-on, student-centric approach. Students in Army ROTC will learn how to become leaders through a combination of classroom, physical training, extracurricular activities, simulated combat environments, and fully-funded resident programs offered during the summer. Army ROTC operates under the same principles and values of Mount Aloysius College to develop leaders of character with an eye towards a greater purpose; service to our communities and to the nation.
Freshmen, sophomores, and rising junior students interested in the program are encouraged to contact the Army ROTC team. Opportunities also exist for graduate students with at least four semesters remaining in their academic programs. For additional information, please contact Captain Daniel Beckers at (800)-357-7682 or email army-rotc@iup.edu
Army ROTC at Mount Aloysius College is a satellite of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Army ROTC program. For additional information about Mount Aloysius College contact the Admissions Office at 888-823-2220, or email them at admissions@mtaloy.edu. Mount Aloysius College is designated as a College of Distinction and a Military Friendly College.
