CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College will help young boys and girls who love basketball hone their dribbling, passing and shooting skills this summer. Mount Aloysius Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Will Cabrera, and Assistant Coach, Brian Giesler, will host two summer basketball camps in the College’s 87,000 square foot Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center (AMCC).
The first session of the Mount Aloysius Summer Basketball Camp is open to boys and girls, ages six to 14 years old. The session will run from June 18 through June 21. The sessions start at 9 a.m. and end at noon. Cost of the camp is $100 per athlete.
The second session will be an all-day camp, held Aug. 6 through to August 9th. Each day will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. Campers must provide their own lunches. Cost is $150 per athlete.
Basketball campers can participate in both camps for a total of $200.
Each athlete will receive a camp T-shirt, great instruction and plenty of one-on-one attention.
Topics and skills covered during both sessions will include: ball-handling, shooting, movement away from the ball, basic offensive concepts, man-to-man defense, general skill development and gameplay situations.
Men’s coach, Will Cabrera led the Mounties to a successful 2017-2018 season and AMCC playoff appearance in his inaugural year as the head coach at Mount Aloysius College. Prior to his time at Mount Aloysius, Coach Cabrera was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Lebanon Valley College.
He also spent several summers helping coach the Bolivian Men’s National Basketball team.
For more information or to register for the camp, contact Coach Cabrera at gcabrera@mtaloy.edu.
