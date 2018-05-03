CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College President Tom Foley announced that Patricia Sodano Ireland, Ph.D., Dean of Undergraduate Students at Saint Joseph’s College, Standish, Maine, will serve as the College’s Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost. Dr. Ireland has served as Dean at Saint Joseph’s College since 2014. She also served as the Director of Online Theology Programs and as a Theology Professor from 2012. She will join the Mount Aloysius College community on July 1st.
Mount Aloysius President Tom Foley congratulated staff and faculty at the College who were involved in a national search for the position. “The title of Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs/Provost is the highest academic position at the College,” said President Foley.
“The Mount Aloysius community is fortunate to have attracted an academic professional of Patricia Ireland’s stature and everyone is looking forward to her arrival to campus on July 1st. Reviewing her accomplishments as an academic, an administrator, and as a humanitarian — it is clear that we found someone who is committed to optimizing educational quality and access, and to bettering our world.”
For more information about Mount Aloysius, contact the College at www.mtaloy.edu or call their Admissions Office at (814) 886-6383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.