CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College will host an Open House on Friday, July 13. The day will kick off with a resource fair at 9:15 a.m. and the official Open House will begin at 10:00 a.m. This Mount Aloysius College admissions event is the perfect time for high school students, parents, adult learners, or potential transfer students to visit the College’s beautiful 193-acre campus situated in the heart of the Laurel Highlands.
Prospective students will tour the College’s campus with current Mount Aloysius students interested in the same academic programs. Professors, athletic coaches, student affairs professionals, and current students are available to answer questions.
Students at Mount Aloysius pick from over 70 academic programs which statistically earn good jobs or a ready pathway to graduate school. Mount Aloysius also recently signed an early acceptance agreement with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dental and Pharmacy school. Mount Aloysius College’s NCAA Division III athletic status and the developing campus continues attracting students looking for a “next level” college experience.
