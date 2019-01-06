JOHNSONBURG — A murder mystery dinner theater, "Murder at the Mardi Gras," presented by Lisa Lepovetsky, will be held at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall, 99 Clarion Road, Johnsonburg, on Saturday, Feb. 9. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit St. John Lutheran Church.
Tickets are $30 and available at the following locations:
Johnsonburg — St. John Lutheran Church, The Old Brickyard, The Johnsonburg Press, Johnsonburg Public Library, Johnsonburg Borough office
Ridgway — Cliffe's & Prescription Center
St. Marys — The Village Peddler
Kane — Kane Chamber of Commerce, Twisted Vine Winery Restaurant.
The event is "BYOB."
For more information, contact 965-4575 or 594-1889.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.