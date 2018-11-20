CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Historical Society will hold its annual Open House Program and Book Sale on Saturday, December 8, from 1 –4 p.m. The program and sale will take place at the Society’s 1880’s Victorian styled Kerr House museum at 104 East Pine Street in Clearfield.
All of the Society’s books, maps, prints and publications will be offered for sale. Most will be discounted 10 to 30 percent. These items have traditionally used by many local people for Christmas gifts. Members of the Society’s Board of Directors will be present to assist with selections and purchases. Gift memberships will also be available for sale.
Various yearbooks from some area high schools will be available for sale for $10 each. The yearbooks random years and are surplus editions.
Children are welcome to bring homemade or school made ornaments to hang on the parlor Christmas tree. Light refreshments and snacks will be available.
At 2 p.m., the Clearfield Choral Society will present a performance of Christmas music. The public is invited to attend.
