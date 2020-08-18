MusicFest 2020 continues with Billy & The Neptunes appearing on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois Park this Thursday evening, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This talented group will take you back in time and then bring you right back to your seat in our park — Leroy Walters, Eric Hess, Dave Hepler, John Gruber, John Keeley and Billy Rupert. Concerts sponsored by the City of DuBois.
Lawn chair, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Please note the time change for this week's concert is 6-8 p.m.