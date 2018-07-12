DuBOIS — Chelsea A. Myers, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Her field of study will be Criminal Justice.
At Central, Myers achieved honor roll status while in high school. She also was involved in the yearbook and Cardinal Chatter staffs.
Meyers graduated from Central having earned 15 college credits through the school’s Advanced Standing Program.
She also works part-time at the Minit Mart.
Myers is the recipient of the Bennetts Valley American Legion Scholarship and the Houston Township Alumni Scholarship.
Myers is the daughter of Ronald and Ann Myers of Penfield.
