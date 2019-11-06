NAFCo, the Northern Appalachian Film Collective, will be hosting "Dinner and a Movie" this tonight (Friday, Nov. 8) at the DuBois Diner. The film of the evening will be Ryan Cavalline's "The Exorcism Prayer."
Ryan says about his film: "The belief in 'Spirit Possession' has remained virtually unchanged since the beginning of civilization, and that belief still exists today. 'The Exorcism Prayer' dives into the religious practice of evicting demons from a person, or areas that are believed to be possessed, and goes after the truth; returning with true stories that may haunt you forever!"
The event will begin with a social-hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the film presentation will begin around 7:30 p.m. Admission is free with any size donation, and the cost of one's dinner from the menu.
Learn more by searching for NAFCo on Facebook.