DuBOIS — Madison R. Nasuti, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend the Pennsylvania State University’s Main Campus. Her field of study will be athletic training.
At Central, Nasuti was a member of the National Honor Society and also named to the BC3 President’s List in 2017. She participated in both volleyball and softball all four years of high school earning numerous varsity letters in each sport.
Nasuti’s other activities included Central’s Scholastic Challenge Team and Lead & Seed Program. She also was a Special Olympics volunteer her junior and senior years.
Nasuti graduated from Central having earned 15 college credits through the school’s Advanced Standing Program.
Nasuti, the daughter of Christopher Nasuti and Lisa Buskirk of DuBois, is also the recipient the CCHS-DCC Alumni Scholarship.
