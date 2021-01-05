CLEARFIELD — LIFE-Northwestern Pennsylvania (LIFE-NWPA) has received approval to begin accepting seniors for home and community based services to seniors residing in Clearfield County on Jan. 1.
LIFE-NWPA is a part of the national Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. The goal of LIFE-NWPA is to help seniors stay safe, healthy and independent in their own homes and communities for as long as possible.
LIFE-NWPA currently services the counties of Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Clarion, Venango, Forest, Elk, and Jefferson. LIFE is one of the most comprehensive Home and Community Health Based care systems in the country. Seniors, who would otherwise be residing a skilled nursing facility, are cared for in the comfort of their own homes with the support of the LIFE-NWPA team.
Marcie Campbell, director of Marketing for LIFE-NWPA, says that “After completing a rigorous expansion review with The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, LIFE-NWPA has received approval to enroll eligible seniors from Clearfield County into our all-inclusive program beginning Jan. 1, 2021.”
The LIFE program is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in their homes and communities whenever possible. This type of all-inclusive care is delivered by a team of medical professionals with a preventive focus to help ensure that seniors can safely age in their own homes and be an active part of their communities.
“It’s so exciting be a part of an all-inclusive care approach for seniors where preventative care is the goal. The LIFE team does not wait for a crisis to happen, they work to prevent these crises such as illnesses, falls, emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Providing preventative care, instead of reactive care, really sets the LIFE program apart from other healthcare options.” Campbell said. “LIFE-NWPA provides that highest level of care that is missing from other in-home care options.” Examples of these services include skilled care such as in-home nursing, wound care, on-call nursing, and therapy as well as medications, medical supplies, home care, personal care, meals, transportation, a day center for socialization, support for caregivers, etc. Campbell adds that the LIFE program “provides the vast majority of our participants with these services at absolutely no cost to them. This means no premiums, co-pays, out of pocket costs, or deductibles. The peace of mind that our seniors and their caregivers have by no longer worrying about being able to financially access quality care is just amazing.”
As the LIFE program has moved towards its goal of opening for services in Clearfield County, close collaboration and support from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has been key to coordinating efforts to support eligible seniors. In fact, LIFE-NWPA has purchased the AAA’s building that will house LIFE-NWPA’s day center and clinic sometime in July. LIFE-NWPA looks forward to ongoing collaboration with the AAA and other service providers in these shared service areas.
To learn more about the LIFE program and to see what the Clearfield County LIFE Center will have to offer, call toll-free at 1-844-456-5433 or email info@lifenwpa.org.
More information can also be found at: www.lifenwpa.org | www.npaonline.org
If one would like to enroll in the LIFE program one may contact: LIFE-NWPA at 1-844-456-5433 (LIFE)