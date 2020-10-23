As residents and property owners prepare their apartments and homes for cold weather and winter heating needs, take time to learn more about energy efficiency and how to reduce utility bills and health hazards. Oct. 30 is National Weatherization Day, recognizing the success and energy savings provided by the Weatherization Assistance Program.
WAP has proven to be a cost effective and especially valuable in rural areas where energy costs are high. For every $1 invested, WAP returns $4 to the community in energy, health, and safety benefits while saving the average household $283 per year. All WAP services are free to eligible renters or homeowners.
Trained Weatherization workers use computerized energy assessments and advanced diagnostic equipment to establish a comprehensive analysis of the home to determine the most cost effective measures for energy improvements and to identify any health or safety concerns for the residents. Weatherization improvements may include air sealing and weather-stripping; wall, attic, or crawlspace insulation; duct sealing; furnace repairs/replacement; installation of attic ventilation, and replacement of broken glass. WAP contracts with qualified and insured local contractors to perform the work; a Certified Quality Control Inspector ensures all work is completed correctly and the home is safe for the residents. Major repairs such as roofs and replacement windows are not available.
Community Action, Inc. provides WAP services to renters and homeowners in Clarion, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties who make less than 200 percent of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines; for a household of four, this is less than $52,400. In addition, CAI partners with the County Assistance Offices to enable the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to provide services to individuals (less than 150 percent FPIG) experiencing no heat situations. In the past two years, CAI has weatherized 76 homes and provided 473 service calls to homes without heat in the tri-county area.
Join Community Action, Inc. in recognizing national Weatherization Day and improving the energy efficiency of your home and the health and safety of your family by contacting Community Action, Inc. at 814-938-3302 or 800-648-3381, extension 217, for more information and to check your eligibility.
There is no fee for applying or receiving Weatherization services. Visit www.jccap.org or email weatherization@jccap.org for information on how to save on your utility bills or improve the health and safety of your home. Interested contractors may also call to find out more details about working for this project.