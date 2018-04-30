DuBOIS — The 32nd Annual Bid Around the Maypole will take place on Friday, May 4, at the Lakeview Lodge at Treasure Lake.
According to co-chairs Valerie Armanini and Annette Latuska, the evening begins at 6 p.m. as auction-goers sign in to receive their pre-assigned bid paddles. While browsing the 10 silent auction tables filled with items artfully displayed in the Caribbean Room, auction-goers can enjoy an array of hearty hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and complimentary beverages, spanning two hours, when the last silent auction tables close at 8 p.m. prior to the start of the live auction at 8:15 p.m.
Attendance is by advanced reservation only. Proceeds from the event support the general operating budget each year with all auction items having been donated by current and former parents, friends, local businesses, and school alumni,
DCC teacher Carol Korthaus, the auctioneer since the first event in 1987, will signal the start of the Key Club drawing at 8:05 p.m. This year’s Key Club will once again offer 150 numbered keys with five prizes to be awardedThe Shades of Harmony Quartet will be providing musical entertainment as well as donating their services.
The live auction, consisting of 50+ quality items will be creatively displayed in the upstairs Martinique Room, located on the second floor of the Lakeview Lodge, by Valerie Kness, Rebecca Paisley, and Marcy Jenkins, members of the staging committee.
Chairing the silent auction is Donna Kosko, assisted by her committee of 18 volunteers. Ten tables with 200+ silent auction items are anticipated. Items are arriving daily at the school, according to Joyce Taylor, school auction liaison.
Invitations and reservations for the auction are being handled by Angela Deemer. Treasurer of the auction this year is Belinda Vasbinder, assisted by tellers Marnie Ochs, Susan Williams, and Amy Way, along with Teresa Liddle. Organizing the items for check-out will be Michele Burley, Mary Kay Bolam, Renee Gressler, Jocelyn Smrekar, Judy Brosky, and Lauren Rice.
Students, parents and teachers from elementary through high school are putting together theme baskets that are sure to add excitement to the bidding. Elaine Jacob and Charity Peck are coordinating this effort on the secondary level, with help from Homeroom Basket Moms. Brenda Aravich and Barb Dettore, with help from the elementary teachers and moms, are doing the same on the elementary level.
Bobbie Klingensmith and her dedicated crew will manage the sign-in table once again. Angela Edwards and Sharon Gilmore will be responsible for live auction recording. Other key steering committee members are Meredith Monteville, acknowledgments; Michele Burley, business ads for the program booklet; Diane Himes, administrative assistant; Karen Aravich, student coordinator for the drawings; and Joyce Taylor, school liaison for the auction .
The Communications Office explains that close to 60 volunteers are needed each year to make the auction a reality. “It is an enormous undertaking spearheaded by parents in support of DuBois Central Catholic,” cites Taylor. High school students volunteer their time in numerous ways as well.
According to Armanini and Latuska, “All bidding, during both the silent and live auction, is done by paddle number which is pre-assigned prior to the auction, so advanced reservations are a must, with no tickets sold at the door.” Tickets for the event are $30.00 per adult; call Angela Deemer at 375-0344 to make a reservation. Deadline is May 3. Call 371-3060, ext. 606, for questions.
