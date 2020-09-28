COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Center announces two Shinglehouse artisans have joined the co-op/gift shop and have their products on display and for sale.
Nancy McCleaft does machine embroidery and specializes in personalizing. McCleaft personalizes dish towels, dog kerchiefs, buff style masks and seat belt covers. Sabrina Perkins makes herbal teas and essential oil blends. All of her products are USDA certified organic.
The new members join a group of area artisans who produce baskets, paintings, photographs, soaps, greeting cards, pottery. painted gourds, handmade Covid -19 masks, knitted and crocheted scarves, hats, and mittens, maple products, artisan cheese, jams, jellies, leek relish, pickles and more.
Other artists are encouraged to join the co-op as well.
According to Co-Directors Laurie Shear and Carol Jackson, duplication is not a problem because each artist produces something unique. The center is located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport, PA and is open Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 814-274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com.