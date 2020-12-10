The Community Guidance Center is proud to announce Dr. Reece Rahman as the new Chief Clinical Officer.
Dr. Rahman was born in Alabama and raised in Michigan, having completed his undergraduate education at the University of Michigan, his doctoral education at Kent State University, and his clinical internship at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center. He subsequently completed a National Institute of Health Postdoctoral Fellowship/Residency at the University of Michigan Health Systems /Hospital Ann Arbor, MI; having specialized in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, with a focus upon Spinal Chord Injury and Traumatic Brain Injury.
Dr. Rahman served as faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh (Johnstown) from 2004-2012 where he taught: Introduction to Psychology, Psychopathology, Testing and Measurement, Child Development, as well as Advanced Senior Seminars in Dream Interpretation and Couples Therapy. Though he remained active in clinical practice throughout these years, he eventually left his tenured associate professor position in 2012 to pursue full-time clinical pursuits.
Dr. Rahman has an intimate understanding of, and extensive experience with: psychological, neuropsychological, intellectual, personality, learning disability, vocational, forensic, and decisional capacity assessments. He is also eclectically trained and well versed in the provision of psychotherapeutic services to a diverse patient population (age, gender, race, ethnicity, cultural background, etc.), across similarly diverse clinical settings (from inpatient to outpatient hospital settings; community mental health to private practice; elementary school to university; skilled nursing to assisted living).
Dr. Rahman and his wife, Joelle, originally hailing from Somerset, PA were married in 2014. He and his wife have two children, a 5-year-old daughter (Arya) and a 3-year-old son (Rumi). He and his family are blessed to be anticipating a third child, expecting a boy in February of 2021.
CGC Chief Executive Officer, Darrin Mikula, remarks, “We are excited that Dr. Rahman has joined our team. His background and knowledge of behavioral health is extensive and I look forward to his contributions to our Center, the employees and the consumers.”
“I am extremely excited to be joining the team at the Community Guidance Center and would like to thank everyone with whom I’ve had the opportunity to interact with thus far for welcoming me so very warmly and generously,” said Dr. Rahman. “And, for those of you whom I have yet to meet, I am excited to do so over the coming weeks.”