CLARION — Clarion University has received approval to offer five new academic concentrations and to reorganize its liberal studies major to provide more flexibility for students. Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education notified the university Feb. 4.
“We’ve got tremendous faculty who continuously monitor trends in employment, education, business and industry,” said Dr. Pam Gent, provost. “Faculty designed these new concentrations to reflect those trends and to ensure that our graduates will be equipped with the cutting edge skills and knowledge they need for their careers. We also are excited about the Bachelor of Science in Integrative Studies, because it allows students to tailor the degree to their interests or passions. This is an especially good degree option for students who have multiple interests in a variety of fields.”
The Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies program is being renamed the Bachelor of Science in Integrative Studies. Offered through the College of Arts, Education and Sciences’ Department of Social Sciences, the major enables students to explore a range of academic skills and disciplines. Students can select from among several concentrations or design a program specific to their needs. Previously, students were required to take 24 credits of 300-level courses through the College of Arts, Education and Sciences; the reorganization allows students to take those 24 credits through any of Clarion’s academic colleges.
The new concentrations will better prepare students for work and/or continuing education. Additionally, the concentrations will satisfy workforce demand for graduates from these growing fields of study.
- Condensed matter concentration (physics):
- Condensed matter is one of the most exciting and fastest growing research fields in physics, and this concentration will prepare physics students for graduate programs in that area.
- Geochemistry concentration (chemistry):
- The geochemistry concentration allows chemistry students to study the geologic composition, structure, and processes of the earth to develop skills needed for the growing. Students with skills in both chemistry and geology will be highly employable.
- Internal auditing concentration (accounting):
- The internal auditing concentration meets the challenges of a changing business environment. There is increased need for internal auditors to support leadership agendas, have an impact on value creation, participate in strategy development, assist with risk management, and pursue a new focus on fraud.
- Global studies concentration (economics):
- The world is interconnected and any job will likely have an international component to it. This concentration prepares graduates in economic analysis while pursuing an internationally oriented bachelor’s degree.
- Math and science concentration (integrative studies):
- This concentration allows students to personalize their education by blending their interests in STEM fields with other disciplines such as communications, management, and policy.
For information about these or any Clarion programs, visit www.clarion.edu.
