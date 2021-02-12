RIDGWAY — The Elk County Commissioners and Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau are pleased to announce the 2021 versions of the popular Elk Viewing Guide and Elk County Trails Guide are now available.
The Elk Viewing Guide is the quintessential guide to seeing elk in Pennsylvania’s “wild elk country” with the history of the elk herd, elk viewing tips, a map with elk viewing locations, lodging information and more.
The new Elk County Trails Map is a complete guide to the many miles of hiking, biking, ATV, equestrian, and water trails available for visitors to explore in Elk County. Attractions and lodging providers throughout the county are also listed.
“The new Elk Viewing Guide helps new visitors find the best times and places to see these majestic creatures and the Elk County Trail Guide is sure to be in high demand,” said John Straitiff, executive director of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.
The new Elk Viewing and Elk County Trails guides are available for free download online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information. Printed copies of both guides are available at PAGO branded information racks, PA Interstate rest stops, travel plazas, Welcome Centers, and at our members’ locations. Visitors can also request a copy via mail by calling 814-849-5197 or emailing info@visitpago.com.
These projects were made possible by the Elk County Room Tax Committee with the approval of the Elk County Commissioners through the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Tourism marketing grant program.