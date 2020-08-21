BENEZETTE — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the newest version of the popular Elk Viewing Guide is now available. It is the quintessential guide to viewing elk in Pennsylvania’s “Wild Elk Country” with the history of the elk herd, elk viewing tips, a map with elk viewing locations, lodging information and more.
The new Elk Viewing Guides are available for free download online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information, PAGO branded information racks and at our members’ locations. Visitors can also request a copy via mail by calling 814-849-5197 or emailing info@visitpago.com.
“Each fall, the elk breeding season brings thousands of visitors per week to Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region to experience the sights and sounds of bull elk bugling and battling during the rut. The new Elk Viewing Guide helps visitors find the best times and places to see the majestic creatures, said John Straitiff, executive director of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.
This project was made possible by an Elk County Room Tax Committee with the approval of the Elk County Commissioners through the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Tourism marketing grant program.