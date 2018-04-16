CLEARFIELD – New Story Schools and Services, which has a Clearfield location at 2075 Highview Road, will hold its first ever Family Services Fair on Saturday, April 28, at the school building from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
The free day of fun for kids and families in Clearfield and the greater area will include games, a bounce house, face painting, crafts, and refreshments. While it is designed as a day of fun, attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the school and to meet with other local family service providers. Anticipating vendors joining the event are Children’s Aid Society, The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, Central PA Community Action, Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, and CenClear, among other local community agencies.
New Story is a private licensed academic school that provides special education and behavioral health services to children up to age 21 who have been diagnosed with autism or emotional/behavioral disorders. The Clearfield location, which opened at the site of the former Centre Elementary School in March of 2017, is the newest of the 14 school locations.
The event will be held indoors, so it will go on whether rain or shine, and it is free to attend. If you have any questions or if your business would like to join the event as a vendor, please feel free to contact Marketing Coordinator Justin Gerwick at jgerwick@salisburymgt.com or at 724-463-5390, ext. 227.
