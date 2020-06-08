BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced their new Sunday Drives Photo Contests running from June through August.
Finalists’ photos will be posted online in September with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: First place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $75; and fourth place, $25.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the Sunday Drive contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron counties.
“One of the most popular ways to experience Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region is by taking a Sunday drive. There is something calming and relaxing driving down country roads and stopping to take a few photos along the way while enjoying scenic vistas, heavily forested mountains, quiet meadows, and peaceful rivers. Now those photos captured on a Sunday drive could be worth a little cash and help PAGO share the beauty of your region with potential visitors,” said John Straitiff, executive director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron. The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.