BROCKWAY — Miss Brockway 4th of July Queen, Madelyn Rose Newcome, will be crowned Friday at 6:45 p.m. at Theater in the Park in Taylor Memorial Park, Brockway, to kick off the Old Fashioned 4th festivities.
Lydia Holt, a past Miss Brockway, will do the honors of crowning since the 2020 festivities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Newcome is a 2021 graduate of Brockway Area High School and will attend Clarion University to seek a degree in early education/special education. She is the 18 year old daughter of Roy and Melissa Newcome of Brockway.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I remember walking around the celebration of the 4th and seeing the queen talking with everyone. She made everyone light up with a smile and made their day a bit brighter. I knew then that someday I wanted that to be me,” said Newcome. “I am beyond excited that the celebration of the 4th is in motion this year! With the cancelation of last year’s celebration, being able to be the queen this year is the greatest honor and I couldn’t be happier to see everyone at the celebration.”
Aaron Gankosky, a senior at DuBois Central Catholic and the son of Jeffrey and Irene Gankosky, will escort Newcome.
The Brockway princess will be Ariana Carlini, daughter of Michael Carlini and Kris Kitko Carlini, of Brockway.