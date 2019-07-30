“Next To Normal” will be presented by the Reitz Theater Players at the Sawmill Theater, 140 Theater Lane, Cooksburg, at 8 p.m. Aug. 29, 30 and 31.
Tickets cost $15 per person.
“Next To Normal” is a 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning American rock musical, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. This musical explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness, and takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart. It is for mature audiences.
“Next To Normal” is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Tickets can be purchased at www.sawmill.org or by calling 814-927-6655.