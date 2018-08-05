ST. MARYS — Women Who Care (WWC), a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, announced that it will award $30,000 in grants this year to 501(c)3 organizations, schools or municipalities that serve the residents of Elk County. If your eligible organization has a project in need of funding, you are encouraged to apply. Grant applications are currently being accepted and must be received by Aug. 15. The grants will be awarded at the annual Women Who Care meeting in October.
With a membership of over 225 women, WWC is a philanthropic organization that pools members’ donations to award grants to local nonprofits that support our communities. Thousands of area residents have benefited from the community projects that have been funded over the years by grants from Women Who Care.
Recognizing that there are multiple needs in our communities, WWC invites organizations with projects that will benefit women and their families to apply for a grant. Grant requests must not duplicate the work of other local organizations, and must reflect sustainability and/or other ongoing support. Award amounts will be given up to $5,000. Top grant applications will be presented to the members at the annual meeting in October where they will vote on the projects.
Inquiries and requests for applications can be directed to Paula Fritz Eddy of the Elk County Community Foundation at 814-834-2125 or by email at eccf@windstream.net. Information and the application are also available on their website at www.elkcountyfoundation.com.
Women Who Care is a dedicated group of local women who are making a difference in the Elk County area through the power of collective giving. All women who are Elk County residents are invited to join with a minimum yearly donation of $100 or more. Please contact the Elk County Community Foundation for more information.
