Grant A. Norman, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Mississippi State University –Shachouls Honors College, Starkville, Mississippi. His field of study will be biological science – pre-med.
At Central, Norman was a member of the National Honor Society, DCC Cross Country team captain and member of the district cross country team.
Norman is the recipient of the Academic Scholarship, Colvard Future Leaders Scholarship, Alumni Scholarship, and Non-resident Scholarship.