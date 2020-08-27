RIDGWAY — The challenges that have emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic are unlike anything the health care supply chain has seen. The demands for masks, coveralls, gowns and gloves has skyrocketed and stressed the supply chain. COVID-19 is impacting the availability of PPE (personal protective equipment) for personal and business usage.
The public is invited to join North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission’s “Procurement Technical Assistance Program” for a Zoom webinar, navigating the “do’s & don’t’s” of the PPE supply chain, Sept. 17 from 9:30-11 a.m.
Presented by David Iwinski, Blue Water Growth and Dennis Unkovic, Meyer Unkovic Scott.
North Central will discuss:
• Marketing Overview –What We Know
• Supply Chain Opportunities
• Legislation
Pre-Registration is required.
Upon registration, a link will be sent to participate in this important discussion. To register, go to ncentral.com website click resources, events and registration.
Contact Barb Brennen at bbrennen@ncentral.com with questions.