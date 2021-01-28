BETHLEHEM — Northampton Community College is excited to welcome the following new or returning students who will arrive the week of January 25 for the start of the Spring 2021 semester.
They will be among more than 7,500 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC locations in Bethlehem Township, Monroe County, Southside Bethlehem and online. Local students are as follows:
- Brittany Thompson of Grampian
- Patricia Kunicki of Kane
- Mary Litak of Oliveburg
- Liberty Moore of Philipsburg
- Krystal Vrobel of Punxsutawney
- Nicole Badger of Sykesville