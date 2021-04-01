WARREN — The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College Board of Trustees has named Susan Snelick as its next college president.
Snelick brings extensive workforce development expertise to the position, having most recently served as the executive director of Workforce Solutions for North Central PA and holding various other workforce development leadership positions in the region spanning nearly three decades. The NPRC Board of Trustees believes that Snelick’s experience and skill set will serve the college well as it continues and builds upon quality academic and workforce development programming to meet the needs of the region.
The NPRC is a publicly-supported, not-for-profit regional college. To keep classes affordable and convenient for students, community locations across the NPRC’s nine-county service area are utilized to deliver class instruction through technology that enables face-to-face learning. NPRC offers dual enrollment opportunities, associate degree programs, and workforce development courses.
Among her professional accomplishments, Snelick has served as the Regional Liaison for the National Association of Workforce Boards, been appointed to the Governor’s Middle-Class Task Force in 2017-2018, participated in the Disney Institute’s Leadership Excellence Program and chaired the PA Workforce Development Association, while also serving on the boards and advisory boards of several educational institutions.
“I am truly honored to have been chosen as the next President to lead the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. I now know that my life’s work has led me to this moment and most amazing opportunity. I am very fortunate to have a supportive Board of Trustees and a wonderful team already in place at NPRC,” said Snelick.
NPRC Board of Trustees Chairperson Kate Brock commented that Snelick has demonstrated throughout her career and the presidential search process that she is “a forward-thinking, action-oriented individual who is entrepreneurial and strategic in achieving her objectives.”
Snelick resides in the St. Marys area, within the NPRC’s footprint.
“We will continue to do great work, all for the betterment of the communities we serve,” said Snelick.
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award Associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The NPRC’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC provides education to a nine-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren). Classroom instruction is powered through live, interactive audio-visual communication technology that connects classrooms together across the region, allowing for robust classroom discussion and real-time student/instructor interaction. NPRC is pursuing accreditation. https://regionalcollegepa.org