WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s dedicated board of trustees come together monthly to work toward advancing the mission and vision of the college.
Following the January meeting, NPRC announces the appointment of four new board members to begin their terms in 2021. The new trustees will replace trustees whose terms have expired or who have otherwise resigned their seat.
Joining the board is Amy Shields of St. Marys, Mario Fontanazza of Oil City, Jeanne Morley of Genesee and Duane Vicini of Russell.
Shields serves as the executive director of the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG). She participates in several organizations devoted to providing educational opportunities including AHUG, Project Learning Tree, the PA Hardwoods Development Council, and the Lumber Heritage Region. A lifelong resident of Elk County, Shields has nearly 30 years of private industry experience in management and finance and has served her community on the boards of the St. Marys Public Library, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties.
Fontanazza currently serves as the director of the Venango Technology Center. Fontanazza has worked as a teacher, coach, and administrator in the Oil City Area School District for more than 15 years. He serves as a member on the Oil City Civil Service Commission, the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Secondary Schools and the Pennsylvania Association of Career and Technical Administrators and serves on the Advisory Board for Clarion University at Venango.
Morley is a Potter County native and is currently a Learning Support Teacher for the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9. She is a graduate of Mansfield University with a bachelor’s degree in Special Education and Elementary Education. After 16 years working in the Northern Tioga School District as a learning support teacher, she served as a Student Success Specialist for Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and served on the Potter County Education Council Early Learning Team.
Vicini, a lifelong Warren native, has a long history with Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and its predecessor, the Education Consortium of the Upper Allegheny (ECUA). Mr. Vicini retired in 2019 as the Chief of Staff at NPRC following his service as the ECUA President and NPRC Project Executive. He devoted his life to education working as a teacher, coach, and administrator for 22 years in the Warren County School District and 12 years in the Forest County School District where he initially retired as the Superintendent. Mr. Vicini co-authored A Strategic Planning Guide for Pennsylvania Schools and has served his community on several local boards and education advisory groups.
NPRC board Chairperson Kate Brock said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with Founding Board Members Dr. Dick McDowell, Mr. Rob Kaemmerer, Mr. Kevin Sprong, and Mr. Doug Morley over the last seven years. Their service with NPRC and their knowledge and experience was invaluable.
“We look forward to welcoming our new board members who will bring additional experience and perspectives to the organization that we serve.”