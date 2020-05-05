WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) received a $27,500 grant endowed by the Stackpole-Hall Foundation of St. Marys.
The grant will fund the start-up costs associated with investing in a resource that will allow NPRC students to have 24/7 access to live, personalized tutoring in core subjects.
“Students often need assistance with learning new study habits, course preparation techniques, and academic tutoring,” said Dr. Linda Fleming, vice president for academic and student affairs. “While NPRC was partnered with our host university, students had access to writing and math tutoring services. Now, as an independent college, NPRC needs to provide those services.”
Research shows who students who receive tutoring regularly earn higher grades, stay in school longer, and experience success in other classes. To help ensure students have the necessary support for success, NPRC is investing in the “Smarthinking” tutoring service in partnership with Pearson, the leading academic services provider.
“Students sometimes need assistance, beyond that of the instructor in the classroom, to understand and develop the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a course,” said Dr. Joseph T. Nairn, founding president of NPRC. “We also recognize that our students are busy trying to balance coursework, families and jobs. Thanks to the generosity of the Stackpole-Hall Foundation, this resource will further enhance accessibility to our students and allows them to gain more confidence in their work on their own terms.”
For more information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.