WARREN — State regulations are changing for childcare workers.
Initiatives from the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning have made a shift toward stackable credentials and degree achievement for early care and education providers. New Pennsylvania regulations for licensed childcare facilities will be changing the minimum recommended qualification for employees in a teaching or supervisory role to a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential. A CDA is the most widely recognized credential in the Early Childhood Education field.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has responded to this educational need and offers two pathways that will help early learning and education workers prepare to earn their CDA and meet the new training requirements. Students seeking preparation for this credential can complete it during a community-based, 14-week course through NPRC’s Workforce Development Department beginning April 6 or through integrated coursework in three of NPRC’s early childhood education courses.
“By offering the two CDA preparation options, NPRC gives students an opportunity to not only earn a nationally recognized credential in as little as 14 weeks, we’re providing opportunities for our students to begin their journey along the Pennsylvania Early Childhood Education Career Pathway,” NPRC’s Early Childhood Education Instructor Leigh Anne Kraemer-Naser said.
The community-based CDA credential program is offered in collaboration with the PA Early Learning Resource Center Region 1 (ELRC), Northwest Institute of Research, and Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. Childcare workers who are already employed and seeking a CDA may be eligible to receive grant funding through the Early Childhood Education Professional Development Organization at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Application for this funding can be completed through the ELRC.
While NPRC does not directly grant the CDA credential, the pathways available to students will prepare them for the CDA exam, compile their professional portfolio, and prepare for a successful verification visit. Upon successful completion of all requirements to achieve the CDA, the credential will be awarded by the Council for Professional Recognition.
For more information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.