CLARION — Senior citizens can learn more about a variety of services designed specifically for them at Rep. Donna Oberlander’s (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) Nifty Sixty Senior Expo on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Clarion Mall.
From 10 a.m. to noon, seniors are invited to interact with exhibitors from more than 50 different organizations, agencies and businesses. They can ask questions about eligibility for both nonprofit and government programs, and learn more about types of services that may benefit them. Exhibitors on hand are those specializing in health care, exercise and nutrition, personal and financial safety, insurance, financial planning, hunting and fishing activities, and savings programs.
“Each year, we have a wonderful turnout because this Nifty Sixty Senior Expo gives residents a chance to engage with representatives from various programs and services,” Oberlander said. “Since all of the exhibitors are under one roof, it gives seniors the ability to ask important questions in person. I am hopeful seniors who have attended in the past join us again, and for seniors new to the expo to stop by and see how informative it is.”
In addition to informational exhibitors, door prizes will be awarded, and a free lunch will be served at noon. There is no cost to attend.
Oberlander noted that the mall is air conditioned for seniors’ comfort and has plenty of parking and indoor seating.
The Clarion Mall is located along Route 68 near Exit 62 off Interstate 80.