DuBOIS — Alexandra M. Ochs, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Saint Francis University, Loretto. Her field of study will be chemistry.
Ochs is a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Brookville, where she also is a volunteer for the church Sunday School program.
At Central, Ochs was Senior Class secretary, Student Council treasurer, a member of the National Honor Society, Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, Lead & Seed, Mock Trial, Liturgical Dance, Rotary Interact Club president.
She received Bronze & Silver awards through the Girl Scouts, Troop Brookville Troop 20215, which she has been a part of since her Daisy Troop in kindergarten. Ochs played tennis and received varsity letters in soccer, cross country, districts cross country and track. As a junior, she attended track at districts.
Ochs participated in EF Educational Tours of Italy and China, Saint Francis University Summer Academy and Conquer the Canyon Marathon.
Ochs graduated from Central, having earned 18 college credits from Saint Francis University, Butler County Community College through the school’s College Within High School Program and Advancement Placement Tests.
Ochs received the Saint Francis University Grant, Founder’s Scholarship and Franciscan Scholarship, The Catholic Leadership Scholarship from the Mary Pettruzzi Lionetti Foundation, the Father Ciaiola Scholarship from Immaculate Conception Church, Brookville, the DCC Honor Plaque of Excellence for Performing Arts and the DCC Department Key Award for Drama.
Ochs is the daughter of Craig and Marnie Ochs, Brookville.