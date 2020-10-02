CLEARFIELD — Community Action Inc.’s Crossroads Project provides services to domestic violence victims in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Domestic violence touches the lives of people of all ages, leaving a devastating impact on women, men, and children of every background and circumstance.
Domestic violence makes a family’s home a place of fear, hopelessness, and desperation when an individual is battered by their partner, a child witnesses the abuse of a loved one, or a senior is victimized by family members.
Healthy family, marital, or dating relationships are based on love, trust, and respect.
Domestic violence is about an abusive partner using power and control to manipulate a relationship; it’s about having someone you love perpetrate violence against you.
Attempting to leave and end violent relationships increases the danger to the victim because the abuser fears losing power and control and acts impulsively, increasing the use of violence.
During October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Crossroads Project urges people to educate themselves about how to support friends or family members who are victims of domestic violence.
Contact the Crossroads Project to learn how to help. Domestic Violence services and options are available 24/7 in Clearfield and Jefferson counties by calling 800-598-3998 or dvcontact@jccap.org.