DuBOIS — Open auditions for The Reitz Theater production of Bye, Bye, Birdie will be held on Sunday, April 29, and Monday, April 30, at 6 p.m. in the theater annex. They are looking for actors between the ages of 10 and 110 with many solo and ensemble roles available.
Open auditions at Reitz
Elaine Haskins
