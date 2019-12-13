DuBOIS — A Holiday Open House next week will showcase Johnson Subaru’s “Share the Love” Campaign and The Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund.
This will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Johnson Subaru, 1930 Blinker Parkway, DuBois.
Johnson Subaru's “Share the Love” Campaign raised more than $50,000 in the past five years to help DuBois cancer patients who struggle to pay for their necessities, while undergoing medical treatment.
The Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund uses donated dollars to pay for rent, utilities, food, gas, and more to relieve the overwhelming burden of unpaid bills while local cancer patients recover.
For more information, call sales manager Curtis Smith at 814-371-4444 or www.bobperksfund.org.